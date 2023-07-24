We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Clorox (CLX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Clorox is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CLX has moved about 11% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.8%. As we can see, Clorox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Coty (COTY - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.8%.
The consensus estimate for Coty's current year EPS has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Clorox belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Coty belongs to the Cosmetics industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved -13.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Clorox and Coty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.