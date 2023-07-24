We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CarMax (KMX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CarMax (KMX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CarMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CarMax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 24.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, KMX has moved about 36.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17%. As we can see, CarMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.2%.
The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, CarMax belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that KMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #196. The industry has moved -2.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CarMax and Urban Outfitters. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.