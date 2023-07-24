We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25, after the bell. The company posted an earnings surprise of 1.8% in the last reported quarter.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.69 billion, indicating a sequential decline of 1.7%.
The company’s top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness, mainly in contract talent solutions. Our estimate for the contract talent solutions revenues is pegged at $1.04 billion, indicating a sequential decline of nearly 3%.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating around a 1% sequential decline. The company’s operating performance is expected to have been weak sequentially in the to-be-reported quarter.
Robert Half Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Robert Half Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half Inc. Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
