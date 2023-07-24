Back to top

ELV or DOCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of Elevance Health (ELV - Free Report) and Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Elevance Health has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Doximity has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ELV likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DOCS has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ELV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.50, while DOCS has a forward P/E of 41.91. We also note that ELV has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 9.14.

Another notable valuation metric for ELV is its P/B ratio of 2.93. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DOCS has a P/B of 6.99.

These metrics, and several others, help ELV earn a Value grade of A, while DOCS has been given a Value grade of D.

ELV has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than DOCS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ELV is the superior option right now.


