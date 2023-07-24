We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ROST or COST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Retail - Discount Stores stocks are likely familiar with Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) and Costco (COST - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Ross Stores has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Costco has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ROST has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
ROST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.75, while COST has a forward P/E of 38.74. We also note that ROST has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. COST currently has a PEG ratio of 4.66.
Another notable valuation metric for ROST is its P/B ratio of 8.89. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, COST has a P/B of 10.49.
These metrics, and several others, help ROST earn a Value grade of B, while COST has been given a Value grade of C.
ROST sticks out from COST in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ROST is the better option right now.