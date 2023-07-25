We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CVS Health (CVS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) closed at $75.95, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 7.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, down 11.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $86.47 billion, up 7.23% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $348.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.04% and +8.04%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, CVS Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.62.
We can also see that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.