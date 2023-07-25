We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diversified Healthcare (DHC - Free Report) closed at $2.48, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had gained 25.5% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Diversified Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 325% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $353.15 million, up 12.82% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion, which would represent changes of +337.5% and +10.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diversified Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diversified Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.54 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.
We can also see that DHC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
