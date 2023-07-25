We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Perion Network (PERI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed at $34.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company had gained 3.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $176 million, up 20.01% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $738.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.62% and +15.29%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.88% higher within the past month. Perion Network is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Perion Network currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.78.
It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PERI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.