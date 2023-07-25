We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed at $13.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 5.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.33 billion, down 10.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $90.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.8% and +0.92%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.98% lower within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Energy Transfer LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.66.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.