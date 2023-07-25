We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $105.52, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 1.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, down 48.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $80.03 billion, down 30.82% from the prior-year quarter.
XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.11 per share and revenue of $327.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.21% and -20.86%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.25.
Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.