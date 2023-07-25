We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) closed at $192.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 2.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Apple will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.21 billion, down 2.11% from the year-ago period.
AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $384.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.8% and -2.49%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Apple currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.64, so we one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.41 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
