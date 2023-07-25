We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $86.60, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 1.04% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, down 7.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.55 billion, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $89.4 billion, which would represent changes of +6.23% and +8.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower within the past month. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.26 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.26, so we one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.