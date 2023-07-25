We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $459.32, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.7% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $1.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.52 billion, up 15.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $31.45 billion, which would represent changes of +10.58% and +10.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.62 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.
It is also worth noting that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.