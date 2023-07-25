We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) closed at $63.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Marvell Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, down 12.27% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $5.51 billion, which would represent changes of -28.77% and -6.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Marvell Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marvell Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.12 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.
We can also see that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 7.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.