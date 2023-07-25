We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) closed at $235.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 3.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Amgen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $4.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.63 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.
AMGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.70 per share and revenue of $26.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.06% and +2.11%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.31% lower. Amgen currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Amgen is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.67.
We can also see that AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
