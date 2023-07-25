We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed at $114.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 12.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
ConocoPhillips will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, down 43.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.83 billion, down 28.02% from the prior-year quarter.
COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.28 per share and revenue of $64.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.36% and -21.59%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.9% lower. ConocoPhillips currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, ConocoPhillips currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.77.
Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
