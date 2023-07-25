We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.49, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had lost 9.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Consolidated Water will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.27 million, up 43.64% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $132.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +79.63% and +40.54%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Consolidated Water is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Consolidated Water currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.59, which means Consolidated Water is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, CWCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.