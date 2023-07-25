We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $89.65, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Copart, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Copart, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $950.04 million, up 7.55% from the year-ago period.
CPRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.31% and +9.17%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher. Copart, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.02, so we one might conclude that Copart, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.