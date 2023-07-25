Back to top

Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA - Free Report) closed at $70.50, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud identity management company had gained 1.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Okta will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Okta to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 310%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $534.06 million, up 18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

OKTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2375% and +17.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Okta is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Okta currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.52, so we one might conclude that Okta is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that OKTA has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OKTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


