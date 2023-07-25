We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) closed at $52.79, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
ANI Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 407.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.39 million, up 30.5% from the prior-year quarter.
ANIP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $400.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.32% and +26.6%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.89% higher. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.67, so we one might conclude that ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.