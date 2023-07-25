We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) closed at $68.92, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 3.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Astrazeneca will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.13 billion, up 3.34% from the prior-year quarter.
AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $45.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.91% and +3.04%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Astrazeneca is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Astrazeneca is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.42, so we one might conclude that Astrazeneca is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
