Image: Bigstock
UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) closed at $99.40, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had gained 11.78% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
UFP Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.40, down 25.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.3 billion, down 20.58% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $8.19 billion, which would represent changes of -24.43% and -14.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UFP Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UFP Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.16 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.65.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.