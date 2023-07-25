We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $66.56, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 7.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 123.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28 million, down 51.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $139.77 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.98% and -36.35%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% lower. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.67.
It is also worth noting that LGND currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.