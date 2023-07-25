We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed at $159.55, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 6.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.86 billion, down 39.31% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.19 per share and revenue of $22.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +453.01% and -32.72%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. Cheniere Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Cheniere Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.44, so we one might conclude that Cheniere Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that LNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.