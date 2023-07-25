We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Corebridge Financial (CRBG - Free Report) closed at $19.35, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 14.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Corebridge Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2023.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $20.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.46% and +15.55%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Corebridge Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% higher. Corebridge Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Corebridge Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.02, which means Corebridge Financial is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that CRBG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRBG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.