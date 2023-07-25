We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Arch Resources (ARCH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 27, before the market opens. This firm’s earnings surprise was a negative 4.2% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Stable performance from Arch Resources’ large-scale coking coal mine, implementation of cost control measures and buyback of shares are likely to have boosted earnings in the second quarter. Its earnings are likely to have benefited from the expected 10% increase in coking coal shipments. However, a decrease in coking coal selling price from the year-ago levels might have adversely impacted revenues.
Arch Resources’ thermal segment performance is likely to have been hurt by geological challenges at the West Elk mine in Colorado, which might have had a negative impact on second-quarter earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $633 million and $5.82, respectively. The bottom-line figure indicates a decrease of 69.8% from the year-ago quarter.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arch Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arch Resources Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Arch Resources Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arch Resources Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Arch Resources carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 7, after the market closes. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.5% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
TC Energy (TRP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 28 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.79% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.