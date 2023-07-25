See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Voya Corporate Leaders Trust B (LEXCX) - free report >>
Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Inv (GSLLX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Voya Corporate Leaders Trust B (LEXCX) - free report >>
Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Inv (GSLLX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Goldman Sachs Flex Cap Growth IR (GSLLX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. GSLLX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.58% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Arrow Managed Futures Strategy I (MFTNX - Free Report) : 1.18% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. MFTNX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 11.39% over the last five years, MFTNX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund B (LEXCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. LEXCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. LEXCX has an expense ratio of 0.49%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 10.35% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.