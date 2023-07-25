Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NextEra (NEE) Q2 Earnings

NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) reported $7.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.8%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.68 billion, representing a surprise of +10.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NextEra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $4.77 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $2.56 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +229.8%.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $1.65 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate & Other: -$87 million compared to the -$26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $1.24 billion compared to the $858.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NextEra have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

