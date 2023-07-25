We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Abcam (ABCM) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1119 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABCM's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ABCM has returned about 51.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.7% on average. This shows that Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 89.5%.
Over the past three months, Exact Sciences' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, so ABCM is performing better in this area.
Exact Sciences, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 537-stock industry is ranked #119. The industry has moved -10.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR and Exact Sciences as they attempt to continue their solid performance.