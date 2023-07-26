We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SIEGY vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Industrial Services sector have probably already heard of Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) and W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, both Siemens AG and W.W. Grainger are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
SIEGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.25, while GWW has a forward P/E of 21.45. We also note that SIEGY has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GWW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65.
Another notable valuation metric for SIEGY is its P/B ratio of 2.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GWW has a P/B of 12.67.
Based on these metrics and many more, SIEGY holds a Value grade of B, while GWW has a Value grade of C.
Both SIEGY and GWW are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SIEGY is the superior value option right now.