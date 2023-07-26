We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) closed at $11.13, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.
Heading into today, shares of the restaurant owner had gained 11.45% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arcos Dorados as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $976.97 million, up 10.53% from the prior-year quarter.
ARCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.35% and +12.86%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arcos Dorados. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arcos Dorados is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Arcos Dorados is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.17.
It is also worth noting that ARCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.