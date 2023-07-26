Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (
FNDA Quick Quote FNDA - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013.
The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $6.89 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.44%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 20.80% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Visteon Corp (
VC Quick Quote VC - Free Report) accounts for about 0.44% of total assets, followed by Ssc Government Mm Gvmxx (GVMXX) and Sylvamo Corp ( SLVM Quick Quote SLVM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 3.04% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FNDA seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Small Co. Index before fees and expenses. The Russell RAFI US Small Company Index measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores.
The ETF has gained about 13.75% so far this year and is up roughly 12.02% in the last one year (as of 07/26/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.52 and $53.63.
The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 22.67% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1005 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FNDA is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (
IWN Quick Quote IWN - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR Quick Quote VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $11.88 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $25.85 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBR charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013.
The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $6.89 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.44%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 20.80% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Visteon Corp (VC - Free Report) accounts for about 0.44% of total assets, followed by Ssc Government Mm Gvmxx (GVMXX) and Sylvamo Corp (SLVM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 3.04% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FNDA seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Small Co. Index before fees and expenses. The Russell RAFI US Small Company Index measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores.
The ETF has gained about 13.75% so far this year and is up roughly 12.02% in the last one year (as of 07/26/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.52 and $53.63.
The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 22.67% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1005 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FNDA is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $11.88 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $25.85 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBR charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.