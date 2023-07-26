Back to top

Ryanair (RYAAY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2023) earnings of $3.15 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 and improved more than 100% year over year.

Revenues of $3,972.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,587.3 million. Revenues improved year over year, driven by upbeat passenger volumes.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

On the back of the buoyant traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax was €663 million in first-quarter fiscal 2024, up more than 100% year over year. Total operating costs grew 23% to €2.94 billion, owing to higher fuel (+30% to €1.34bn), staff costs and higher air traffic control fees.

The load factor increased to 95% in the reported quarter from 92% in the year-ago quarter.

Average fares in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were up 42%.

Ryanair expects its traffic view for fiscal 2024 to be 183.5 million.

Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million and fell 18.4% year over year. The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal, 21% in Truckload and a 4% decline in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions on the back of changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenue.

Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 14% year over year.

Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported better-than-expected revenues and EPS, driven by strong air-travel demand. DAL’s second-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported EPS of $1.44 a year ago, dull compared to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL’s total revenues of $15,578 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million.  Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 EPS of $5.03, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 and improved more than 100% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,178 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,927.1 million. UAL’s revenues increased 17.1% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. The year-over-year increase in the top line was driven by a 20.1% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.7% of the top line) to $13,002 million. Nearly 42 million passengers traveled on UAL flights in the second quarter.


