What's in Store for Alliance Resource (ARLP) in Q2 Earnings?
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 31, before market open. The firm delivered an earnings surprise of 12.4% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Alliance Resource Partners’ second-quarter earnings are likely to have been impacted by the decline in coal price realization. Mild weather conditions during the second quarter and a decline in natural gas prices are likely to have an adverse impact on the demand for coal in the reported quarter.
An improvement in Oil and Gas royalty volumes is expected to have boosted ARLP’s performance in the second quarter. The opportunistic buyback of units during the first half is likely to have a positive impact on earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per unit is pegged at $662.1 million and $1.27, respectively. The top and bottom lines indicate a year-over-year increase of 7.4% and 3.25%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliance Resource Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +2.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, ARLP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
