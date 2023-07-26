We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed at $7.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 15, 2023. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 51.39% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $7.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +325% and +56.43%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.7% higher. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.65, so we one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.