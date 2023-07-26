We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Livent (LTHM - Free Report) closed at $25.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 3.37% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $253.14 million, up 15.75% from the prior-year quarter.
LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.71% and +37.28%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% higher. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Livent currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.36, which means Livent is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, LTHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
