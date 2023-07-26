We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
James Hardie (JHX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
James Hardie (JHX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.44, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the fiber cement maker had gained 8.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from James Hardie as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023.
JHX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.09% and -3.29%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for James Hardie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. James Hardie is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note James Hardie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.67, so we one might conclude that James Hardie is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that JHX has a PEG ratio of 4.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.