Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) closed at $30.41, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 5.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.
Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 69.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.93 billion, down 37.53% from the year-ago period.
SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $33.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.2% and -24.84%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.79% lower. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Suncor Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.
It is also worth noting that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.