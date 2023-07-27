Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO - Free Report) reported $24.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.3 million, representing a surprise of -3.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.73% compared to the 2.96% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 69.06% compared to the 66.26% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income - Before provision for loan losses: $20.12 million versus $21.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $4.27 million versus $3.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. here>>>

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise