Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) reported revenue of $723.96 million, up 31.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $702.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +22.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average active rigs - North America Solutions: 166 compared to the 165.45 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average active rigs - International Solutions: 13 versus 13.62 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions: 233 compared to the 233.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions: 22 compared to the 22 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average active rigs - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 4 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.59.
  • Operating Revenues- North America Solutions: $641.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $631.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32%.
  • Operating Revenues- Offshore Gulf of Mexico: $31.22 million versus $32.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
  • Operating Revenues- International Solutions: $48.69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +67.2%.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Other: $2.39 million versus $2.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Drilling services: $721.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $720.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.7%.
  • Segment operating income (loss)- Offshore Gulf of Mexico: $4.71 million compared to the $6.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned +23.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

