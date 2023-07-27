PG&E Corp. (PCG) Misses Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms 2023 View

PG&E Corporation’s ( PCG Quick Quote PCG - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the second quarter of 2023 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 14.8%. The bottom line decreased 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company reported GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share compared with 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Revenue Update
In the second quarter, PCG reported total revenues of $5,290 million compared with $5,118 million in the year-ago period. Operating revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,608.6 million by 5.7%.
Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses in the second quarter summed at $4,784 million, which increased 2.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The company reported an operating income of $506 million for the quarter compared with $445 million in the year-ago period.
Interest expenses totaled $640 million compared with $411 million in the prior-year quarter.
Financials
As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $805 million compared with $734 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2,460 million for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 compared with $1,639 million in the year-ago period.
Capital expenditures were $4,680 million for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 compared with $4,539 million in the prior-year period.
The long-term debt was $50,230 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $47,742 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Guidance
PG&E Corp. reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $1.19-$1.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings, pegged at $1.21 per share, is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see
For the second quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $7,349 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,681 million by 10%. The top line improved 41.8% year over year.
