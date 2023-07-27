Compared to Estimates, S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, S&P Global (
SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.1 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.12, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility: $369 million versus $360.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices: $348 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $342.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights: $462 million versus $458.37 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings: $851 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $807.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.08 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Engineering Solutions: $33 million versus $35.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.6% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction: $525 million versus $343.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $211 million versus $218.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$42.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue: $70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.12 million. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.86 million. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $427 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $461.01 million. View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>
Shares of S&P Global have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
