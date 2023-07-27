We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AI and Blockchain Stocks: Are They Cousins?
Welcome to Episode #367 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Dave Bartosiak, the editor of Zacks Blockchain Innovators portfolio, to discuss the relationship between blockchain stocks and AI stocks. Are they related? Or is it just a coincidence that some of the blockchain stocks rise when AI is in the news?
Should investors be looking to blockchain in order to find AI stocks?
Are Blockchain Stocks Also AI Stocks?
1. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report)
NVIDIA is now the king of AI, but prior to that it was also known for its blockchain expertise. Dave has owned NVIDIA in the Blockchain Innovators portfolio since 2019.
Shares of NVIDIA are up 212% year-to-date and are trading at new all-time highs. Valuations have exploded higher, as NVIDIA now trades with a forward P/E of 58.7. But what about those earnings?
The Zacks consensus for Fiscal 2024 is calling for earnings growth of 133.2% and another 38% in Fiscal 2025. NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 4.4.
If you’re not in NVIDIA, should you get in now?
2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report)
Advanced Micro Devices has been a blockchain stock for many years. Dave has owned it in the Blockchain Innovators portfolio since 2018. But could it be an AI stock as well?
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices are up 70% year-to-date. Like NVIDIA, it’s not cheap either. It has a forward P/E of 40. But what about earnings?
The Zacks Consensus is calling for a decline in earnings of 19.4% in 2023 but a rebound of 42.5% in 2024. Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 6.6.
Should investors put Advanced Micro Devices on their shortlists?
3. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report)
HIVE builds and operates data centers in North America and Europe. It’s first area of expertise was in cryptocurrency mining but its website now talks up the AI connection. It’s a recent addition to Dave’s Blockchain Innovators portfolio.
Shares of HIVE are up 268.8% year-to-date but it was a stock under five dollars until recently. It doesn’t have a P/E because HIVE is expected to lose $0.34 per share in fiscal 2024. However, that’s earnings growth of 78% compared to last year.
Should HIVE be on your AI watchlist?
What Else do you Need to Know about Blockchain and AI Stocks?
Listen, or watch, this week’s podcast to find out. This is our first true video podcast.