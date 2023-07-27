Select Water (WTTR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. ( WTTR Quick Quote WTTR - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2 after market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one instance, delivering an average earnings surprise of 43.2%.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Select Water’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $420.36 million, indicating a 25.1% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have gained from the benefits of acquisitions and the utilization of existing assets.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 22 cents per share, indicating 69.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Revenue growth and operating efficiencies are likely to have driven the margin growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WTTR this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
WTTR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks
Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season: Aptiv ( APTV Quick Quote APTV - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.03 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.72 billion, up 16.5% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters.
APTV has an Earnings ESP of +4.37. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on Aug 3.
SoFi Technologies ( SOFI Quick Quote SOFI - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share. In the previous year quarter, the company reported a loss of 12 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $474.6 million, up 30.9% from the prior-year reported figure. SOFI had an average surprise of 23% in the previous four quarters.
SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +2.37. The company is slated to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 31.
Trane Technologies ( TT Quick Quote TT - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.55 per share, up 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, up 10.4% from the prior-year reported figure. TT had an average surprise of 6.7% in the previous four quarters.
TT has an Earnings ESP of +1.20. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 2.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Select Water (WTTR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2 after market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one instance, delivering an average earnings surprise of 43.2%.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Select Water’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $420.36 million, indicating a 25.1% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have gained from the benefits of acquisitions and the utilization of existing assets.
Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Select Water Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 22 cents per share, indicating 69.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Revenue growth and operating efficiencies are likely to have driven the margin growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WTTR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
WTTR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.03 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.72 billion, up 16.5% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters.
APTV has an Earnings ESP of +4.37. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on Aug 3.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share. In the previous year quarter, the company reported a loss of 12 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $474.6 million, up 30.9% from the prior-year reported figure. SOFI had an average surprise of 23% in the previous four quarters.
SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +2.37. The company is slated to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 31.
Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.55 per share, up 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, up 10.4% from the prior-year reported figure. TT had an average surprise of 6.7% in the previous four quarters.
TT has an Earnings ESP of +1.20. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 2.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.