Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Stock Falls

Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NSC Quick Quote NSC - Free Report) reported lackluster second-quarter 2023 results, with both the top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The below-par results naturally disappointed investors, resulting in the stock losing value in early trading.
Quarterly earnings (excluding $1.39 from non-recurring items) of $2.95 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 and declined 14.49% year over year. Results were hurt by high costs.
Railway operating revenues were $2,980 million in the quarter under review, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,071.8 million. The top line decreased 8.31% year over year, with all key segments including Merchandise, Intermodal and Coal registering deterioration in revenues. Total revenue per unit dipped 3% year over year. Income from railway operations decreased 55% to $576 million including a charge of $416 million associated with the Eastern Ohio incident.
Railway operating expenses shot up 21% on a year-over-year basis to $2,404 million primarily due to double-digit increase in costs related to materials apart from the cost of Ohio derailment.
Norfolk Southern’s operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated to 80.7% in the second quarter from 60.9% in the year-ago quarter due to higher costs. A lower value of the metric is preferable. Our estimate for this key metric was 64.3%.
In the first six months of 2023, NSC paid out dividends worth $615 million and repurchased shares worth $303 million.
Segmental Performance
Merchandise’s revenues declined 1% year over year to $1,826 million. Actual segmental revenues were, however, higher than our estimate of $1,799.3 million. Volumes inched down 1%, whereas revenue per unit was flat year over year.
Revenues from Intermodal plunged 23% year over year to $745 million. Actual segmental revenues were lower than our projection of $868.3 million. While segmental volumes decreased 9%, revenue per unit tumbled 16%.
Coal’s revenues totaled $409 million, down 4% year over year. Actual segmental revenues fell short of our anticipation of $425.8 million. Coal volumes were flat year over year. Revenue per unit fell 4% in the reported quarter.
Liquidity
Norfolk Southern exited second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $556 million compared with $456 million at the end of 2022. NSC had a long-term debt of $14,594 million at the end of the quarter under review compared with $14,479 million at 2022 end.
Q2 Performance of Other Transportation Companies J.B. Hunt Transport Services' ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.81 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year.
Total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million. The top line fell 18.4% year over year.
The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal and 21% in Truckload. A 4% decrease in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions added to the woes. Changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenues resulted in this downtick.
Delta Air Lines’ ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported earnings of $1.44 a year ago.
Revenues of $15,578 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million. Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis driven by higher air-travel demand. The adjusted operating margin was 17.1% compared with 11.7% in the prior-year period.
Q2 Performance of Other Transportation Companies
J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.81 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year.
Total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million. The top line fell 18.4% year over year.
The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal and 21% in Truckload. A 4% decrease in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions added to the woes. Changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenues resulted in this downtick.
Delta Air Lines’ (DAL - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported earnings of $1.44 a year ago.
Revenues of $15,578 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million. Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis driven by higher air-travel demand. The adjusted operating margin was 17.1% compared with 11.7% in the prior-year period.