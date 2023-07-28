Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 28, 2023

  • Roku, Inc. ((ROKU - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.6% after company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.
     
  • International Paper Company ((IP - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.8% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.
     
  • Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ((WTW - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 8.9% after the company reported earnings of $2.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share.
     
  • Intel Corporation ((INTC - Free Report) ) shares surged 0.5% after the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share.


     

