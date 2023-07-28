Back to top

Church & Dwight (CHD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales: $1.37 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic: $1.13 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International: $241.90 million compared to the $240.32 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division: $84.10 million compared to the $87.65 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic- Household Products: $619.20 million versus $611.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic- Personal Care Products: $509 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
Shares of Church & Dwight have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

