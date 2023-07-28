Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About P&G (PG) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) reported $20.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.02 billion, representing a surprise of +2.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty: 11% versus 6.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming: 8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.48%.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G: 8% compared to the 5.68% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care: 9% compared to the 2.99% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care: 8% versus 6.18% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care: 5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.71%.
  • Net sales- Beauty: $3.75 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Grooming: $1.66 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $164 million compared to the $231.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Fabric & Home Care: $7.24 billion versus $7.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care: $5.16 billion compared to the $4.83 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Net sales- Health Care: $2.59 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for P&G here>>>

Shares of P&G have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise