Ameren (AEE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ameren Corporation ( AEE Quick Quote AEE - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, after market close.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.38%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.70%.
Factors to Note
For majority of the second quarter, Ameren’s operational regions witnessed warmer-than-normal temperature patterns which, in turn, is expected to have favorably contributed to the company’s revenues in the quarter under review.
Moreover, strong rate-based growth plans, supported by strategic infrastructure investments across all its business segments, might have added impetus to AEE’s overall second-quarter revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating growth of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
During the second quarter, parts of AEE’s service territories witnessed a few tornadoes, which might have hurt the company’s infrastructure, thereby raising its operating expenses. This, in turn, is expected to have hurt AEE’s bottom-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Nevertheless, the company’s disciplined cost management might have had some favorable impact on its overall earnings results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for
second-quarter earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a decline of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around.
The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. Earnings ESP: AEE’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Stocks to Consider
Here are three
utility players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle. Exelon Corporation ( EXC Quick Quote EXC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $4.38 billion, implying growth of 3.4% year over year.
EXC has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.47%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share.
Consolidated Edison ( ED Quick Quote ED - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share.
The consensus estimate for sales is pinned at $3.28 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.51%.
Public Service Enterprise Group ( PEG Quick Quote PEG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Public Service Enterprise’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.03 billion, implying a decline of 2.01% year over year.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.33%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Ameren (AEE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Ameren Corporation (AEE - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, after market close.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.38%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.70%.
Factors to Note
For majority of the second quarter, Ameren’s operational regions witnessed warmer-than-normal temperature patterns which, in turn, is expected to have favorably contributed to the company’s revenues in the quarter under review.
Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote
Moreover, strong rate-based growth plans, supported by strategic infrastructure investments across all its business segments, might have added impetus to AEE’s overall second-quarter revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating growth of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
During the second quarter, parts of AEE’s service territories witnessed a few tornadoes, which might have hurt the company’s infrastructure, thereby raising its operating expenses. This, in turn, is expected to have hurt AEE’s bottom-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Nevertheless, the company’s disciplined cost management might have had some favorable impact on its overall earnings results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a decline of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around.
The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: AEE’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are three utility players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $4.38 billion, implying growth of 3.4% year over year.
EXC has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.47%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share.
Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share.
The consensus estimate for sales is pinned at $3.28 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.51%.
Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Public Service Enterprise’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.03 billion, implying a decline of 2.01% year over year.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share. The company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.33%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.