Star Bulk (SBLK) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, after market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised downward by 17.5% in the past 60 days. SBLK has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, missing once, the average beat being 11.6%.
Against this backdrop, let’s check out the factors expected to have influenced Star Bulk’s June-quarter performance.
We expect vessel operating expenses to have been high in the to-be-reported quarter. This is likely to have dented SBLK’s bottom-line performance. Costs are most likely to have shot up due to elevated fuel expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 earnings has decreased 74% year over year.
Supply-chain disruptions are likely to dampen this shipping company’s results.
Weaker market conditions might have hurt voyage revenues. The softness is also likely to have dented Time charter equivalent revenues in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues has plunged 45.5% year over year.
However, continued fleet expansion (including cargo fleet) initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance.
Earnings Whisper
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Star Bulk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Star Bulk has an Earnings ESP of -45.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Star Bulk carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.
